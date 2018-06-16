One man is dead and two others hospitalized after a shooting in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia.It happened late Friday night in the 3800 block of North Percy Street.Police say a 23-year-old man was shot in the chest.He died at Temple University Hospital.Another 23-year-old man was listed in serious condition with a bullet wound to his lower extremities.And a 24-year-old man is in stable condition with a gunshot injury to the leg.Police have not made any arrests, or indicated a motive for the shootings.------