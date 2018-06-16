Driver killed in rollover crash in Waterford Township, N.J.

WATERFORD TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
The driver of a small utility truck is dead after a rollover crash in Camden County.

It happened before 12 a.m. Saturday at Chew Road and Sandy Causeway in Waterford Township.

Action News is told the small truck went out of control and flipped over in a farm field.

When police arrived they found the body of the victim under the vehicle.

There was no immediate word what may have caused that driver to lose control.

