Wilmington's beloved Sweeney's Bakery closed for good

A landmark bakery in Wilmington is closing after 60 years in business.Saturday was the last day for Sweeney's Bakery on Naaman's Road.The bakery was founded by James and Margaret Sweeney back in 1957.Three generations of the Sweeney Family have since kept the business going.Customers have been flooding the bakery ever since the closure was announced last month.The owner says the bakery is closing so the family can relax after years of working around the clock.Sweeney's Bakery closed for good at 4:00 Saturday afternoon.