Black patriots honored in ceremony at Valley Forge Park

A wreath laying ceremony was held at Valley Forge National Historical Park on Saturday to commemorate the 25th Anniversary of the historic Patriots of African Descent Monument.This is the first monument on federal ground to honor black soldiers who fought in the American Revolutionary War.The ceremony was sponsored by the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. Valley Forge Alumnae Chapter.Afterwards there was a luncheon at the Raddison Hotel where Action News reporter Vernon Odom was the emcee.-----