Search for answers continues after grisly murder in Overbrook

A man is brutally stabbed dozens of times inside his own home, which is then set on fire. Now his family wants answers."Rephael loved music. He was someone who loved gaming, he enjoyed pranks," Victoria Fredrick said, breaking out in a big smile while talking about her brother, Rephael Brandon Swan.She says he was particularly passionate about his music."He had this new deal, he was so excited he could barely contain his joy," she said.Fredrick says the last time Swan used his phone was Wednesday September 6, 2017.Betty Swan, Rephael's mother, says she got a call at 4 a.m. on a Saturday. It was her son's landlord saying there was a fire in her son's apartment along the 7500 block of Overbrook Avenue in the city's Overbrook section."I finally got a call from him screaming, saying 'your son is dead,'" she said.The family says the coroner's report tells a grisly tale of what happened to the 29-year-old musician."He was probably killed on Thursday, she thinks. And she thinks he was beaten because he was swollen and his hands were bound and a sock was in his mouth she said, and he was stabbed 67 times," Betty explained.Police believe the fire was started to cover up Swan's murder.All calls will remain anonymous."If anyone have any information, could they please come forth because to lose your child, your baby ... I'm just hoping someone is listening," Betty said.-----