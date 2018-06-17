Hawaii's Kilauea volcano continues to ooze lava

The Kilauea volcano in Hawaii continues to ooze lava across the inner and southern parts of the big island, and into the Pacific Ocean.
The month-long eruption now covers more than 5,900-acres, a little more than nine square miles.
Lava from the volcano has destroyed 467 homes.
A 5.3-magnitude earthquake, centered in the summit region of the volcano, hit the island on Friday.
It did not cause a tsunami.
