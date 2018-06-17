U.S. & WORLD

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano continues to ooze lava

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano continues to ooze lava. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on June 17, 2018. (WPVI)

The Kilauea volcano in Hawaii continues to ooze lava across the inner and southern parts of the big island, and into the Pacific Ocean.

The month-long eruption now covers more than 5,900-acres, a little more than nine square miles.

Lava from the volcano has destroyed 467 homes.

A 5.3-magnitude earthquake, centered in the summit region of the volcano, hit the island on Friday.

It did not cause a tsunami.

