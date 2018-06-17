Police: No foul play in woman's death at Firefly Music Festival

EMBED </>More Videos

Local woman dies at Firefly festival: As seen on Action News at 5 p.m., June 17, 2018 (WPVI)

DOVER, Del. (WPVI) --
The Dover Police Department is investigating the death of a 20-year-old woman at the Firefly Music Festival.

Police identify the woman as Caroline Friedman of Philadelphia.

Authorities were alerted around 6:30 a.m. Sunday to an unresponsive woman at a campsite at Dover International Speedway.

They found Friedman unconscious.

Police say she was treated on scene by medical staff and taken to Bayhealth Kent General Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The cause of Friedman's death is unknown, but police say it is not the result of foul play.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the official cause of death.

Police say Friedman was attending the Firefly Music Festival which lasts until Sunday night at The Woodlands.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
delaware newsfirefly music festivalDover
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Show More
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
More News