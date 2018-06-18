Police: Incendiary device thrown inside Phila. restaurant

Detectives, the bomb squad and the fire marshal's office are investigating after police say someone threw some type of incendiary device inside a Philadelphia Chinese takeout restaurant."I just was coming out of Chinese store, I heard this big boom," a customer who did not want to be identified said.The customer says she had just left New Super Kitchen Chinese Food on the 700 block of East Thayer Street in Kensington when she saw a small group of teenagers running by."One kid said 'don't run' cause I guess it's going to make it obvious you're the one that did it. But everyone just kept running," the customer said.Then came the boom."Extremely loud. It sounded like something blew up. That's what it sounded like. That something blew up. I looked back to see if there was any smoke or any fire, I didn't see anything," the customer said.Authorities tell Action News that the business was open around 12:30 a.m. when someone threw some type of incendiary device inside of the store.Responding police and fire units determined there was no fire.Investigators are working to identify what type of device was thrown. Police are trying to determine the motive.No arrests have been made.------