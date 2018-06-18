Man shot to death while sitting on front porch

EMBED </>More Videos

Man shot to death while sitting on front porch. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on June 18, 2018. (WPVI)

WEST OAK LANE (WPVI) --
Gunmen opened fire on two men sitting on the front porch of a home in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane section, killing one of them, police say.

Investigators found more than 30 shell casings at the scene on the 6600 block of Uber Street early Monday morning. More than 20 of those shots hit a red car parked on the street.

Police say the shots rang out after a confrontation.

A 21-year-old man was pronounced dead. A 23-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police do not have a motive and have not yet made any arrests. They are hoping surveillance video in the area will help them with the investigation.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingphilly news
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Show More
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
More News