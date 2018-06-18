PROM

NJ teen's duct tape prom tuxedo could win him $10K scholarship

(Duck Tape)

BRICK, N.J. --
A New Jersey teenager is a finalist for a $10,000 scholarship because of a prom tuxedo he constructed entirely from duct tape.

Nicholas Matawa says his prom tuxedo cost about $90 and was made from 29 rolls of red, white and blue duct tape - creating an American flag-themed tuxedo complete with duct tape top hat. NJ.com reports Matawa wore the tuxedo to his Brick Memorial High School prom last month.

Matawa said Friday he never thought he'd have receipts for that much duct tape. For his effort, he's now a finalist in a scholarship competition run by Duck Brand - which inspired Matawa to make the tuxedo.



Matawa will now send his tuxedo to Duck Brand headquarters in Ohio. A scholarship winner will be announced on July 9.

ONLINE: Stuck at Prom Scholarship Contest

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationn.j. newsnew jersey newsstudentspromBrick Township
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
PROM
Philly businesswoman holds 'Black Panther' prom send-off
Danny DeVito takes cutout of prom girl to 'Always Sunny' set
Big prom night for Philly H.S. senior escorted by Eagles player
Cherry Hill East principal apologizes for prom ticket language
More prom
EDUCATION
Rutgers to increase tuition by 2.3 percent
6abc Internship Opportunities
Eager students fill the new Mighty Writers Center in Camden
Murphy unveils details of 4.3 percent increase in school aid
Pa. Attorney General to examine Temple business school scandal
More Education
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Show More
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
More News