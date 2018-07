A timeline of Ed Rendell's political career

1944 - Born in New York1965 - Graduates from University of Pennsylvania1968 - Receives law degree from Villanova University1977 - Elected District Attorney of Philadelphia1981 - Re-elected as District Attorney of Philadelphia1987 - Runs for Mayor of Philadelphia - loses to W. Wilson Goode1991 - Runs again and is elected Mayor of Philadelphia. His opponent, Frank Rizzo, died before election day. Rendell defeated replacement Joseph Egan.1994 - Appears in national political spotlight with New York Times profile entitled: " Mayor on a Roll; Ed Rendell 1995 - Re-elected as Mayor of Philadelphia, defeating Republican Joe Rocks2000 - Serves as Chairman of the Democratic National Committee2002 - Elected Governor of Pennsylvania, defeating Mike Fisher2006 - Re-elected as Governor of Pennsylvania, defeating Republican, and former football star, Lynn Swann2011 - Leaves Harrisburg after the maximum two terms. Appears as a political and sports commentator on cable and radio.2012 - Writes book: A Nation of Wusses2016 - Serves as Chairman of 2016 Democratic National Convention Host Committee2018 - Announces 3-year fight with Parkinson's Disease