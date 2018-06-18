3 diverse cultural events in Philly this week

Muslims in Pennsylvania: Creating Community panel discussion at the Historical Society of Pennsylvania

Looking to get out into the community this week?From hearing personal experiences of building congregations within the local Muslim community to commemorating the end of slavery in 1865, there's plenty to do when it comes to community and cultural events in Philadelphia this week. Read on for a rundown.---Gain a deeper understanding of Muslim life in Pennsylvania at a panel discussion at the Historical Society of Pennsylvania. Panelists will share their experiences and recount incidents that shaped their congregations and lives. The night will also feature a performance by Children of Adam-Band, a Delaware Valley-based vocal and instrumental ensemble, which will help expand the program's focus to Muslim influence on local music.Wednesday, June 20, 6-8:30 p.m.Historical Society of Pennsylvania, 1300 Locust St.$10; free for membersMark the summer solstice while supporting the arts with Friends of the Avenue of the Arts. Join the foundation -- which promotes growth and development within the Avenue of the Arts neighborhood -- with a $25 annual fee, then mingle with neighbors, enjoy a complimentary first drink and bites, happy hour specials and music.Thursday, June 21, 5:30-7:30 p.m.Doubletree Hotel, Mezzanine Level, 237 S. Broad St.$25 to join the foundation; free for existing membersMark Juneteenth -- which commemorates the end of slavery in 1865 -- with a seminar at The Trinity Center for Urban Life.Hosted by the Library Company of Philadelphia, the event will feature a presentation by Dr. Michael Dickinson, assistant professor of African American History at Virginia Commonwealth University; performances by singer-songwriter Keisha Hutchins and Husnaa Hashim, the Philadelphia Youth Poet Laureate; and a panel discussion.Thursday, June 21, 6:30-8:30 p.m.The Trinity Center for Urban Life, 2212 Spruce St.Free