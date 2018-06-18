EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3521276" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Hudy Muldrow Sr., 77, faces two charges of vehicular homicide.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3517735" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> School bus driver charged in crash that killed teacher, student in New Jersey. Watch this report from Action News at 4pm on May 24, 2018.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3503843" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Toni Yates reports on the funeral for fifth-grader Miranda Vargas.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3516998" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Funeral held for teacher killed in New Jersey school bus crash. Watch this report from May 24, 2018.

A fifth-grader who survived a school bus crash that killed a schoolmate and a teacher in New Jersey last month is urging state lawmakers to require seat belts with shoulder straps on buses.Peter Caminiti provided the first testimony Monday to a joint hearing of the state Assembly and Senate transportation committees. Lawmakers are weighing a number of changes in laws and policy in response to the deadly May 17 crash in Mount Olive.The 11-year-old Paramus student recounted being suspended by his lap belt and said he suffered a serious head injury. He asked why buses don't have three-point seat belts, saying concerns about costs might be overriding safety.The New Jersey School Boards Association says districts have limited resources and any new safety measures should be carefully studied.-----