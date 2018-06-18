New Jersey school bus crash survivor calls for better seat belts

By DAVID PORTER Associated Press
TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) --
A fifth-grader who survived a school bus crash that killed a schoolmate and a teacher in New Jersey last month is urging state lawmakers to require seat belts with shoulder straps on buses.

Peter Caminiti provided the first testimony Monday to a joint hearing of the state Assembly and Senate transportation committees. Lawmakers are weighing a number of changes in laws and policy in response to the deadly May 17 crash in Mount Olive.

The 11-year-old Paramus student recounted being suspended by his lap belt and said he suffered a serious head injury. He asked why buses don't have three-point seat belts, saying concerns about costs might be overriding safety.

The New Jersey School Boards Association says districts have limited resources and any new safety measures should be carefully studied.

Hudy Muldrow Sr., 77, faces two charges of vehicular homicide.

School bus driver charged in crash that killed teacher, student in New Jersey. Watch this report from Action News at 4pm on May 24, 2018.

Toni Yates reports on the funeral for fifth-grader Miranda Vargas.

Funeral held for teacher killed in New Jersey school bus crash. Watch this report from May 24, 2018.



