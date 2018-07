What does $1,300 rent you in the Philadelphia Metro area, right now?

Philadelphia - 4245 Lyman Drive

Camden -- Broadway & Broadway Turnpike

Wilmington -- 201 S. Union St.

Levittown -- 5404 Emilie Road

Looking for an apartment in the Philadelphia metro area?We compared what $1,300 might get you in Philadelphia, Camden, Wilmington and Levittown, using data from rental site Zumper to present a snapshot of the area's rental landscape.What amenities and square footage might you get for the money, and how does location change the equation?Read on to see the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)---This 900-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom townhouse is located at 4245 Lyman Drive in Philadelphia's Torresdale neighborhood. Asking $1,300/month, it's priced 19 percent below the $1,600 median rent for a two bedroom in Philadelphia. This apartment is on the second floor of a duplex.Amenities offered in the building include a basement, outdoor space and on-site parking. In the unit, expect a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar, a recently-installed heater and central air conditioning. Pets are not permitted.Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.(Take a look at the complete listing here .)Next, there's this two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at Broadway and Broadway Turnpike in Camden's Lanning Square neighborhood. It's listed for $1,275/month--38 percent pricier than Camden's median two-bedroom rent of $925.In the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring, both air conditioning and central heating, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Cats and small dogs are allowed.According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is quite walkable.(Take a gander at the complete listing here .)Next check out this three-bedroom, two-bedroom residence at 201 S. Union St. Located in Wilmington's Union Park Gardens neighborhood, it's also listed for $1,300/month, which is 18 percent pricier than Wilmington's median three-bedroom rent of $1,099.Storage space is offered as a building amenity. Inside, expect carpeted floors, fresh paint throughout, granite countertops, a dishwasher and new appliances. Cats and dogs are not welcome here.Walk Score indicates that this location is quite walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.(See the complete listing here .)Finally, here's a two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 5404 Emilie Road, in Levittown's Blue Ridge neighborhood, listed at $1,300/month. That's eight percent pricier than Levittown's median two bedroom rent of $1,202.Building features include two balconies, a deck area and a yard. In the unit, expect air conditioning, carpeting, spacious closets, wooden cabinetryand large windows. Pets are not allowed.Walk Score indicates that the area around this address isn't very walkable.(Take a gander at the complete listing here .)