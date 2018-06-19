What's the Deal: Comparing unlimited data plans

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Last week, Sprint hoped to generate buzz by offering a $15 unlimited data, text and talk plan.
The good news? It worked. But the bad news? It worked too well.
After off-the-charts demand, Sprint pulled the promotion after just one week.
But, just because you can't get a family plan for $60 a month anymore, doesn't mean you're doomed to overpay.
There are some equally budget-friendly offers coming down the pike.
A company called FreedomPop is about to roll out its own $15 a month unlimited data plan. Details about the plan, including how much of that data is high speed, will be available by the end of the month.
Other low-cost offers are also available from Text Now, Mint Mobile and Republic Wireless.
As for the major players in the market, here's a look at what a single line of unlimited data will cost you:
- Sprint's Unlimited Freedom: $60 per month
- AT&T Unlimited Choice Enhanced: $65 per month, Plus Enhanced: $80 per month
- T-Mobile's plans run anywhere from $70 to $80 per month
- Verizon has three unlimited plans that range from $75 to $95 per month.
