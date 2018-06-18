Police name 2 suspects in Upper Darby shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

2 suspects sought in Upper Darby shooting: as seen on Action News at 4 p.m., June 18, 2018 (WPVI)

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (WPVI) --
Police in Upper Darby have identified two suspects wanted for a shooting at a Chinese takeout restaurant.

Investigators said they are searching for 26-year-old Timothy Price Junior and 27-year-old Oscar Seth-Murray.

Price and Murray are wanted in connection with the Friday night shooting at the Good Luck restaurant on the 700 block of Garrett Road.

A man was rushed to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

A teenager, who was also shot, has been treated and released.

If you know anything about the suspects, you are asked to call investigators.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsshootinggunsUpper Darby Township
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Show More
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
More News