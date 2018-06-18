Police name 2 suspects in Upper Darby shooting

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (WPVI) --Police in Upper Darby have identified two suspects wanted for a shooting at a Chinese takeout restaurant.
Investigators said they are searching for 26-year-old Timothy Price Junior and 27-year-old Oscar Seth-Murray.
Price and Murray are wanted in connection with the Friday night shooting at the Good Luck restaurant on the 700 block of Garrett Road.
A man was rushed to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition.
A teenager, who was also shot, has been treated and released.
If you know anything about the suspects, you are asked to call investigators.
