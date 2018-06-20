ANIMAL ABUSE

Man charged with torturing dogs in Montco

EMBED </>More Videos

Man charged with abusing dogs: as seen on Action News at 6 p.m., June 18, 2018 (WPVI)

NARBERTH, Pa. (WPVI) --
A man charged with animal abuse in Montgomery County faced a judge Monday.

Patrick Leyseele, 44, was escorted in handcuffs to his preliminary hearing.

Leyseele is charged with torturing two of three dogs and brutally killing one while their owner was out on a walk.

The Yorkshire Terrier that Leyseele allegedly killed was injured so severely that treating doctors thought he had been hit by a car.

Leyseele has pleaded not guilty.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newspetdoganimal abuse
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ANIMAL ABUSE
Dog left to die in North Philly; SPCA investigating
'Lucky' kitten survives harrowing ordeal
Police officer gives abused puppy a forever home
Cat found with arrow stuck in body in California
More animal abuse
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Show More
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
More News