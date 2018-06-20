Man charged with torturing dogs in Montco

A man charged with animal abuse in Montgomery County faced a judge Monday.Patrick Leyseele, 44, was escorted in handcuffs to his preliminary hearing.Leyseele is charged with torturing two of three dogs and brutally killing one while their owner was out on a walk.The Yorkshire Terrier that Leyseele allegedly killed was injured so severely that treating doctors thought he had been hit by a car.Leyseele has pleaded not guilty.------