Camden Co. targets mosquitoes in 8 towns Tuesday

The Camden County Mosquito Commission will conduct spraying on June 19 from 2 to 6 a.m. in the following locations:* Hemmings Way* Carver Ct* Independence Blvd* Carver Avenue* Tillman Street* Robert Kennedy Road* Quaker Road* John F Kennedy Blvd* Little Lane* Heame Drive* Timber Drive* Beaver Drive* Enders Drive* Trinity Plane* Barr Drive* Scheina Lane* Reamer Drive* Lenton Avenue* Cedar Avenue* Clements Bridge Road* Cleveland Avenue* Oakwood Road* Chesterfield Road* Bergen Street* Hannevig Avenue* Maude Avenue* Horton Avenue* Noreg Pl* Haakon Road* Shady Lane* Burrwood Avenue* Tatem Avenue* New Jersey Avenue* Morgan Avenue* Guilford Avenue* Harding Avenue* Kings Avenue* River Road* Holman Avenue* Barrows Avenue* Lennox Road till Holman* Erial Road and around New Brooklyn Park* Williamstown Road* Decatur Land* Dover Lane* Drexel Gate Drive* Conifer Way* Tall Oaks Drive* Thousand Oak Drive* Tupelo Ct* Sassafras Drive* Andrews Road* Lehigh Manor Drive* S. Berlin Road* S Hawthorne Street* Emerson Street* W Lowell Street* E Linden Avenue* E Elm Avenue* Elm Ct* Myrtle Avenue* Cedar Avenue* Chestnut Ave* Vasey Avenue* Charles Street* Spruce Avenue* Cypress Avenue* Oak Avenue* Holly Street* Elizabeth Avenue* Lakeview Avenue* Pinelawn Avenue* N Carlton Street* N Bryant Street* N Holland Street* N Taylor Street* Democrat Way* Whittier Avenue* Locust Avenue* Walnut Avenue* Voorhees Road* Royal Ct* Kimberly Ct* Bradford Way* Foxcroft Ct* Silver Hill Lane* Eastwood Drive* Cresthill Ct* Mosswood Drive* Thornwood Drive* Stonehurst Drive* Rollingwood Drive* Ashbrooke DriveThe mosquito spray is not harmful to humans or pets, but you should avoid direct contact if you have respiratory concerns or are sensitive to irritants.But it's better to avoid mosquitoes entirely:Dispose of unnecessary containers that hold water. Containers you wish to save turn upside down or put holes in the bottom so all water drains out.Lift up flowerpots and dump the water from the dish underneath every week.Stock fish or add mosquito larvicide to ornamental ponds.Change water in bird baths, fountains, and animal troughs weekly.Screen vents to septic and other water tanks.Store large boats so they drain and small boats upside down. If covered, keep the tarp tight so water does not pool on top of the tarp.Do not dump leaves or grass clippings into a catch basin or streams.Do not allow water to collect on sagging tarps or awnings.Do not allow trashcan lids to fill with water.Check downspouts that are able to hold enough water to allow mosquito larvae to mature.For more information, or to report a problem, contact the Camden County Mosquito Commission at (856) 566-2945.