PHILLY PROUD

Waterloo Playground in North Philadelphia to receive major upgrades

North Philadelphia playground gets upgrade, courtesy of former Eagles player's charity: as seen on Action News at 10 p.m., June 18, 2018 (WPVI)

WEST KENSINGTON (WPVI) --
Former Eagles linebacker Connor Barwin joined community leaders at the groundbreaking ceremony for a new park in North Philadelphia.

This is the first phase of the construction project at Waterloo Playground in West Kensington.

Officials said construction will bring new basketball courts, pool renovations, stormwater interventions and a creative and natural play space for toddlers.

The project was made possible through Barwin's non-profict organization called "Make the World Better."
