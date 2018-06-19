Germantown fire damages homes, displaces 6

A fire in the Germantown section of Philadelphia has damaged several homes and displaced at least six people.One firefighter battling the fire was briefly overcome by the heat, but was back to work after a short rest.The fire began around 2 a.m. Tuesday at East Chelten Avenue and Sprague Street.Firefighters were met with flames on the first and second floor of a row home.It appears the fire started in a vacant home and then spread to the homes on both sides. All three of the homes were heavily damaged. A fourth home suffered moderate damage.The Red Cross responded to the scene to assist two adults and four children.The cause of this fire remains under investigation.No injuries were reported.------