Despite being shot in the head outside a Northeast Philadelphia 7-Eleven convenience store, a 20-year-old man is talking to police and giving a description of the shooter.Officers found the man with a gunshot wound to the head around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, a short distance from the 7-Eleven in the 5000 block of Frankford Avenue.Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said nine spent shell casings from a small semi-automatic weapon were found on the ground.Police said the 20-year-old man was the target of the shooting."Although he was shot in the head, he was still conscious walking and talking. He was able to tell police that the shooting occurred in the parking lot of the 7-11," Small said.The victim described the shooter as a man wearing dark clothing; police have identified it as religious garb. They are looking at multiple camera angles from surveillance cameras in the parking lot for more identifying features.Neighbors aren't surprised at the news of an early morning shooting, but they are disheartened."I walk around here all the time. I'm at this store all the time, it could have been me. I was here last night. It could have been me. So it needs to stop," resident Tiffany Melton said.Police said the suspect was last seen running southbound on Frankford Avenue.------