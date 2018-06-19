Police: Suspects wanted for throwing bottles at passing vehicles in Philly

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are working to identify the suspects wanted for throwing bottles at passing cars which left a 10-year-old boy injured in the Logan section.

It happened on Thursday, June 14, 2018, in the 600 block of Lindley Avenue.

Police say a group of juveniles is captured on surveillance video walking west and throwing bottles at the passing cars.

One of the suspects then picks up a Jack Daniels bottle and tosses it behind his back as the victims' vehicle passes, and breaks the passenger side window, striking the victim in the head, police say.

The suspect then fled on foot heading on 7th Street from the area.

The boy was taken to Einstein Medical Center for treatment where he was listed in stable condition.

The suspect is described as a black male, 14-16 years-of-age, thin build, and medium complexion. He was wearing a cartoon style black t-shirt with a logo of a Rooster, dark colored shorts with vertical stripes on the sides and sneakers.
