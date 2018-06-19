PETS & ANIMALS

Hello Beau!! Philadelphia Zoo welcomes new baby giraffe

Watch the report from Action News at 4 p.m. on June 19, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
There is a very cute and very tall new baby at the zoo.

Baby Beau the giraffe made his debut Tuesday at the Philadelphia Zoo.

The calf was born June 9th and is already 5 foot 7 inches and over a hundred pounds.

Our cameras were rolling as Beau stayed close to his mother's side.

Beau will be on exhibit in the African Plains area at the zoo.

Mom and baby have the choice of the outdoor exhibit or their indoor barn, so hopefully you can catch a glimpse of them when you visit!

This is now the fourth giraffe at the Philadelphia Zoo.

