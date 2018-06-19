SOCIETY

Paramedic reunited with woman he helped deliver 21 years ago

Watch the report from Action News at 4 p.m. on June 19, 2018. (WPVI)

MINQUADALE, Del. (WPVI) --
She's heard about her unusual birth story for 21 years, and now as a recent graduate of the University of Delaware she finally has a chance to thank the paramedic who was there during her emergency delivery.

21-year-old Jessica and her parents Elsie and Mike Fogal planned a surprise for Senior Corporal Thomas Murphy.

He responded to the 911 call in July 1996 when mom and dad realized they weren't going to make it to the hospital.

The whole family finally got their chance to meet Murphy Tuesday morning.

Jessica presented the New Castle County paramedic a certificate of appreciation for the call Murphy says he has not forgotten.

Dad says Jessica hasn't slowed down ever since.

With more than 37 years of service, Corporal Murphy is still an active paramedic, but plans to retire at the end of the year.

