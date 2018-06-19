Man takes rattlesnake bite for 3-year-old grandson

A Florida man proved just how much he would sacrifice for his family on Father's Day when he jumped between his 3-year-old grandson and a venomous snake.Little Shelton was picking berries with his grandfather when he discovered the slithering Pygmy Rattlesnake.Fearing the snake would attack the child, granddad jumped in front of Shelton and took the bite.The venom traveled from the 43-year-old's finger to his arm, attacking his nervous system.The 43-year-old is still being monitored in the ICU, but is expected to make a full recovery.-----