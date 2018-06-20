SHOOTING

3 shot at backyard barbecue in Camden

EMBED </>More Videos

3 shot at backyard barbecue in Camden. Watch this report from Action News at 4pm on June 20, 2018. (WPVI)

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) --
Three people were shot at a backyard barbecue on Tuesday night in Camden, New Jersey.

One of the victims is in critical condition.

Police say a gunman opened fire around 11 p.m. on the 1300 block of Sheridan Street.

Officers are now hunting for that gunman and accomplice.

"It doesn't appear to be a random act," Camden County Police Chief Scott Thomson said.

When asked if the shooting appeared to be gang-related, Thomson said, "We don't know that at this time. We are leaving all of our options open."

Thomson adds that there were no complaints about the party before the shooting

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
n.j. newsnew jersey newsshootingCamden
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOOTING
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
Man critical following Germantown shooting
Police: Girl, 9, killed by stray bullet while inside home
Boy dies, 4 others injured in North Philadelphia shooting
More shooting
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Show More
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
More News