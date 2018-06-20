6 Minute Meal & Deal: Hungry Pigeon's Beef & Mushroom Skewers

In this week's 6 Minute Meal and a Deal, Alicia Vitarelli heads to the Hungry Pigeon for a Beef & Mushroom Skewers recipe.From Hungry Pigeon Chef/Owner Scott Schroeder:Beef & Mushroom Skewers with spicy yogurt marinated carrotsIngredients:10-12oz cubed flank steakChef Tip: You can use whatever cut of beef you like or substitute for chicken, pork or even tofu.10-12 shiitake capsChef Tip: You can use the mushroom of your choice and/or add other vegetables2 medium carrotsChef Tip: The chef uses multi-colored carrots for more color. You can also sub one carrot for a cucumber1 clove thin sliced garlic1/4 cup thin chopped scallionsChef Tip: You can substitute thin sliced red onion5 mint leaves1/4 cup yogurt1 tablespoon tahiniChef Tip: The chef uses locally produced Soom tahini3 tablespoons olive oil1 tablespoon lemon juice1 TSP cumin seeds toasted & crushedSalt and pepper to tasteFor the skewersMakes 4-6 six inch skewersGet a large cast iron very hot or feel free to light your grill.Skewer the beef intermittently with shiitake caps. Tear the caps if they're too big.Fill the skewers completely.Season with salt and pepper and drizzle with a little olive oil.Add the skewers to the hot pan or grill but make sure you don't overcrowd the pan.Drizzle with a little more olive oil so you have a nice sizzle (omit the extra oil drizzle if you went for the grill option).Cook about 3-5 minutes on each sideChef Tip: The skewers were cooked medium rare in 5 minutes. Cook more or less depending on your preference.Chef Tip: The second side will probably take less time than the firstFor the carrot saladSlice the carrots on a mandolin or thinly with a knife.Chef Tip: No need to peel the carrots; just wash thoroughlyPut in a mixing bowl with salt, pepper, toasted cumin seeds, tahini, yogurt, lemon juice, garlic, mint, scallionsChef Tip: The salad seems to love black pepper so be generous.Chef Tip: The salad is good served with any main dish but better if made the night before and stored in the fridge overnight.Pile the salad on a plate with the skewers right on topDrizzle with a little olive oil and a squeeze of fresh lemonChef Tip: You can also serve with lemon wedges.Hungry Pigeon is offering the beef & mushroom skewers as a $6 special, Wednesday, June 20th only.Hungry Pigeon743 S 4th StreetPhiladelphia, PA 19147(215) 278-2736http://www.hungrypigeon.com/https://www.facebook.com/hungrypigeon/------