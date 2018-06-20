BRAWL

Parents, fans brawl during youth softball tournament

EMBED </>More Videos

Parents, fans brawl during youth softball tournament. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on June 20, 2018. (WPVI)

KINGSPORT, Tenn. --
Video shows a brawl that broke out between parents and fans of two North Carolina girls softball teams at a Tennessee park.

The Kingsport Times-News reports the fight happened Saturday in Kingsport during a 12-and-under tournament sponsored by USA Softball.

Todd McLemore with Kingsport's Parks and Recreation Department says a verbal confrontation between two sets of spectators escalated into a chaotic brawl after someone got pushed.

A video shows more than a half-dozen fans tackling each other to the ground amid a flurry of punches and kicks.

No injuries were reported, and no one was arrested, but both teams - the East Wilkes Cardinals and the Blue Ridge Explosion - were disqualified from the tournament.

___

Information from: Kingsport Times-News, http://www.timesnews.net

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldbrawlfightparenting
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
BRAWL
Brawl breaks out at Brewerytown house party
7 arrested, officer injured in Hamilton Mall fight
Video shows brawl at high school basketball game in Del.
Brawl breaks out on cruise after passenger steps on flip flop
More brawl
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Show More
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
More News