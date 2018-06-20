U.S. & WORLD

Runner fights off attacker in Massachusetts

Caught on camera: Woman fights off attacker. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on June 20, 2018. (WPVI)

A Massachusetts woman was caught on camera fighting off an attacker.

It happened in Bridgewater early Sunday morning.

Police say Gordon Lyons pulled his car over and tried to grab hold of a 37-year-old female runner.

The two struggled before the woman was able to wriggle free.

The woman took a picture of Lyons's car before he drove off.

Lyons is being held without bail.

