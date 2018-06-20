HEALTH & FITNESS

3 health and wellness events worth a visit in Philadelphia this week

Photo: Duffy Brook/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Want to up your game when it comes to health and wellness?

From a free outdoor barre class to a yoga session with adoptable puppies, there's plenty to do when it comes to holistic activities to enrich your week. Read on for a rundown.
Free barre session at Commerce Square





Kick off the summer season with a butt-kicking workout with barre3. Part of the studio's summer series, the class will take place in the outdoor courtyard at Commerce Square. Bring a yoga mat and towel, expect to feel the burn and possibly win some prizes.

When: Thursday, June 21, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Where: Commerce Square, 2005 Market St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Daybreaker party at The Divine Lorraine Hotel





Greet your weekend with a Saturday morning dance party at The Divine Lorraine Hotel. The newly reopened hotel, built in the late 1880s, was one of the first racially integrated hotels in the U.S.

While the yoga session has already sold out, there's still time to snag tickets to the follow-up dance party, which will transport revelers back in time to the historic hotel's heyday: the jazzy 1920s.

When: Saturday, June 23, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Where: The Divine Lorraine Hotel, 699 N. Broad St.
Admission: $18.45-$25 for Just Dance tickets
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Puppy yoga at The Logan Hotel





Practice your downward dog with real-life dogs. Morris Animal Refuge and Amrita Yoga & Wellness will host two sessions, crawling with adoptable puppies, in the courtyard of The Logan Hotel adoptable puppies. All donations will benefit the shelter.

When: Sunday, June 24, 1-4 p.m.
Where: The Logan Hotel Courtyard, One Logan Square
Admission: $25

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
