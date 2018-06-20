FOOD & DRINK

Hive Café is now open in South Philly with coffee, pastries and sandwiches

Photo: David W./Yelp

By Hoodline
There's a brand-new cafe in town. Located at 1444 S. Broad St. in South Philadelphia, the fresh addition is called Hive Cafe and is in the space formerly occupied by Benna's West.

On the menu, look for sandwiches like egg and cheese, avocado and cream cheese, and chicken salad with tomato. A variety of fresh juices and hot and cold caffeinated beverages are also on hand, including lattes, cappuccino, iced mochas, tea and more. Pastry selections change regularly, with recent offerings like orange almond cake and vegan whoopie pies.

The new cafe has gotten good reviews thus far, with a four-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp.

David W., who was among the first Yelpers to reviewed the new spot on June 15, said, "They only had one plain bagel left when I got there for a late lunch, so I went with the whole-grain bread for the mozzarella basil sandwich. Excellent! ... The coffee is great, and staff very friendly."

Yelper Kate Z. added, "Bagel was great, cream cheese was too sparse. Only on one side! Not cool."

Head on over to check it out: Hive Cafe is open from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekends.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodline
FOOD & DRINK
Little Miss Korea food stand comes to Allentown Fairgrounds Farmers Market
Nauti Donuts opens in Ocean City with coffee and made-to-order treats
Connecticut woman finds black widow spider in grapes
Sichuan, sweets and small plates: Check out the top 5 spots in Old City
McDonald's offering free french fries for the rest of 2018
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Show More
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
More News