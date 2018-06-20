Hummus Republic brings fast-casual Mediterranean fare to Center City

A new fast-casual Mediterranean spot, offering salads and more, has opened up shop in Center City. Called Hummus Republic, the fresh arrival is located at 115 S. 18th St. With locations in six states, this is the California-based restaurant group's first outpost in Pennsylvania.
The menu features build-your-own meals with your choice of bowls, salads or pitas, packed with proteins and a variety of hummus, according to Eater Philadelphia. The menu also includes a vegan burger, tahini shake and sweet potato fries topped with onions, jalapenos, kalamata olives and feta.
With a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, Hummus Republic is on its way to developing a local fan base.
Tess D., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 14, said, "The food is so tasty and amazing and I don't feel bad after eating here. All their ingredients are simple, which is beautiful! I'm a vegetarian and this place is like finding treasure."
Yelper Ariana A. added, "Hummus Republic blows all other hummus spots in the city out of the water. The generous serving of food can last you two meals and I appreciate the gift of unlimited toppings."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Hummus Republic is open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
