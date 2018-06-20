Video shows explosives being thrown into Kensington restaurant

KENSINGTON (WPVI) --Investigators have released surveillance video showing an explosive device being thrown into a Kensington restaurant.
The video depicts two young men walking up to the New Super Kitchen on the 700 block of East Thayer Street and tossing something inside around 11 p.m. on Monday night.
Seconds later the M-type explosive goes off causing extensive damage.
Fortunately, it did not start a fire and no one was hurt.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Philadelphia police.
------
