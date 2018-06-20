A 61-year-old woman is bruised after being beaten over her head with a bat while waiting at a DART bus stop in Newark, Delaware.And police say the Tuesday's attack did not stop there.20-year-old Mary Beers is accused of pushing the woman to the ground on East Delaware Avenue then striking her in the head with a metal bat.Once the woman was on the ground, police say 21-year-old Miguiel Miranda kicked her in the stomach a few times and threatened her with a knife.Surveillance video helped police arrest Beers and Miranda.Police say a dispute preceded the attack.------