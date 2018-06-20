Police impersonators rob Juniata homeowner inside his home

A Juniata Park man was robbed inside of his own home Wednesday morning by two men claiming to be police officers.

The homeowner who lives along the 3900 block of Glendale Street tells Action News he went through a terrifying ordeal.

He said around 6 a.m. there was a knock on his door from two men who identified themselves as police officers.

Investigators say it was all a trick, the two men at the door were crooks and forced their way into the man's home and robbed him.

"They were wearing something that looked like or resembled police insignias. I believe one of them displayed a badge, they may have been wearing something that resembled a uniform, like one of those tactical uniforms," said Philadelphia Police Capt. Sekou Kinebrew. "We are combing the block for video now to see if we can be a little more precise with that."

Chopper 6 flew over the scene as police investigated.

The 59-year-old victim said the men had guns and handcuffed him to a heater as they ransacked his home stealing jewelry and other items.

He says he used a metal ring from his key chain to free himself and call for help.

"The descriptions are about the same, aside from race. One is a black male about 6'2" stocky build. We are waiting on an age range from him. The second male is a white male, 6'2" stocky build and again posing as law enforcement personnel," said Kinebrew. "So we do have a whole of work to do. East Detectives is working on it right now."

