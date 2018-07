Eagles giving fans chance to win World Championship Ring

The Philadelphia Eagles are giving one lucky fan the chance to win a World Championship Ring.The Super Bowl Champions are raffling off the prize to raise money for their annual Autism Challenge event.It also comes with tickets to a future game, plus sideline passes.Donations start at $10 and the more money you give, the more entries you'll get.The Eagles World Championship Ring Sweepstakes began Wednesday, June 20 at 3 p.m. and ends Sunday, September 30 at 11:59 p.m.Eagles fans can enter by making a donation to Eagles Autism Challenge, Inc., starting at $10 for 100 entries.Fans who submit 2,500 entries or more will receive unique incentives such as: a photo op with Super Bowl LII MVP Nick Foles and the Lombardi Trophy; Super Bowl LII and Eagles Autism Challenge autographed memorabilia; and more.Here are more details on the ring from the Eagles:More information and how to enter, visit: www.prizeo.com/EaglesRing ------