Eagles giving fans chance to win World Championship Ring

The Philadelphia Eagles are giving one lucky fan the chance to win a World Championship Ring.
The Super Bowl Champions are raffling off the prize to raise money for their annual Autism Challenge event.
It also comes with tickets to a future game, plus sideline passes.
Donations start at $10 and the more money you give, the more entries you'll get.
The Eagles World Championship Ring Sweepstakes began Wednesday, June 20 at 3 p.m. and ends Sunday, September 30 at 11:59 p.m.
Eagles fans can enter by making a donation to Eagles Autism Challenge, Inc., starting at $10 for 100 entries.
Fans who submit 2,500 entries or more will receive unique incentives such as: a photo op with Super Bowl LII MVP Nick Foles and the Lombardi Trophy; Super Bowl LII and Eagles Autism Challenge autographed memorabilia; and more.
Here are more details on the ring from the Eagles:
Designed by Jostens, the leading provider of custom, hand-crafted jewelry for professional sports teams, the Eagles World Championship ring is made of 10-karat white gold and features 219 diamonds and 17 genuine green sapphires with a total weight of 9.15 carats. The ring top features the Eagle head logo, set atop the Vince Lombardi Trophy and custom-cut, genuine green baguette sapphires surrounded by 52 intricate pavé-set diamonds.
The bezel of the ring features a waterfall of 127 diamonds, paying tribute to one of the most memorable moments in franchise history - "The Philly Special." The 127 diamonds represent the combined jersey numbers of three key players involved in the play -Trey Burton (88), Corey Clement (30) and Nick Foles (9). Four round, genuine green sapphires adorn the corners of the base of the ring and symbolize the team's four NFL Championships - three World Championships (1948, 1949, 1960) and one Super Bowl Championship (2017).
The left side of the ring will feature the sweepstakes winner's name set above an end zone view silhouette of Lincoln Financial Field, the home of the Philadelphia Eagles. The inclusion of the stadium is a symbolic tribute to the passionate and dedicated fan base that has supported the team since its formation in 1933.
More information and how to enter, visit: www.prizeo.com/EaglesRing.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
sportsAction News Sports
sportsAction News Sports