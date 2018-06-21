Drivers go wrong way to avoid I-76 crash, lanes reopen

All lanes are blocked on I-76 EB at Girard with an overturned vehicle. Stick to MLK or Kelly Drive. @6abc#6abctraffic pic.twitter.com/JKFTBcTYGH — Karen Rogers (@karenrogers6abc) June 21, 2018

Be careful! It looks like another accident waiting to happen. There's a new accident on I-76 EB at Girard backing up traffic so people are turning around!!! @6abc#6abctraffic pic.twitter.com/QNdIusU0Hu — Karen Rogers (@karenrogers6abc) June 21, 2018

Commuters were driving the wrong way to avoid a major accident on the Schuylkill Expressway early Thursday morning.The multi-vehicle crash involving an overturned vehicle happened around 4:30 a.m., shutting down all lanes of I-76 EB approaching Girard Avenue.Two people were injured. Their conditions have not been released.On Sky 6 cameras, drivers could be seen going the wrong way down a ramp; some even turned around on the Schuylkill Expressway itself.All lanes were reopened around 5:20 a.m.------