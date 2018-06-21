SCHUYLKILL EXPRESSWAY

Drivers go wrong way to avoid I-76 crash, lanes reopen

EMBED </>More Videos

I-76 EB blocked due to overturned vehicle. Karen Rogers reports during Action News Mornings on June 21, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Commuters were driving the wrong way to avoid a major accident on the Schuylkill Expressway early Thursday morning.


The multi-vehicle crash involving an overturned vehicle happened around 4:30 a.m., shutting down all lanes of I-76 EB approaching Girard Avenue.

Two people were injured. Their conditions have not been released.

On Sky 6 cameras, drivers could be seen going the wrong way down a ramp; some even turned around on the Schuylkill Expressway itself.



All lanes were reopened around 5:20 a.m.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficphilly newstrafficSchuylkill Expresswaycrashaccident
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SCHUYLKILL EXPRESSWAY
PennDOT: Schuylkill Expressway flooding caused by clogged pipe
$8M project promises Schuylkill Expressway upgrades
Man ejected from car, run over on Roosevelt Expressway
Flooding creates messy Thursday morning commute
More Schuylkill Expressway
TRAFFIC
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Multiple school buses collide in Burlington Co.; 24 injured
Bicyclist gets stuck in drawbridge after riding through gates
1 killed in fiery crash in Talleyville, Delaware
Car crash leaves boat on I-495
More Traffic
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Show More
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
More News