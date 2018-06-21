4 Maryland men arrested in New Castle double shooting

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3601106" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Double shooting in New Castle, Del. Gray Hall reports during Action News Mornings on June 14, 2018.

Four men have been arrested in Maryland in connection to a double shooting in New Castle, Delaware, police said Thursday.The shooting occurred around 8 p.m. on June 13 in the area of Rambleton Drive and Rambo Terrace in the development of Rambleton Acres.A 20-year-old man and 19-year-old woman were both shot. They were taken to a local hospital where they have since been treated and released.New Castle County police searched through surveillance footage and with the help of the Elkton Police Department were able to identify the four suspects.They were identified as 20-year-old Daquan Hammond, 20-year-old Evan Dayton, 23-year-old Jarryd Blankenbiller and 21-year-old George Lomas.NCCPD says with the assistance of the Maryland State Police, Cecil County Sheriff's Office, and Elkton Police Department, all four were taken into custody in Maryland on June 19.Detectives executed several search warrants at Elkton area homes and motels. Officials say they seized multiple firearms and evidence linking the suspects to the shooting.On June 20, all four were transported from Maryland to New Castle County Police Headquarters where they were all charged with: 2 counts of felony Assault 1st degree, 1 count of felony Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, 1 count of felony Reckless Endangering 1st degree, and felony Conspiracy 2nd degree.The four suspects were arraigned and are currently being held at Howard Young Correctional Institution in lieu of $188,000 cash bail.------