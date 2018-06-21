SPORTS

Jon Dorenbos shares in Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl magic

Former Philadelphia Eagles player and "America's Got Talent" finalist Jon Dorenbos is sharing in the Super Bowl magic despite not playing with the team last season.

PHILADELPHIA --
The Eagles posted a video Thursday on Twitter of Dorenbos receiving a Super Bowl ring. Dorenbos was a popular figure in the Eagles locker room, known for his gregarious personality and for entertaining teammates with magic tricks.



He was traded to the Saints before the start of last season but retired in September when it was discovered he needed heart surgery, ending his football career.

Dorenbos learned magic as a kid to help him cope with the death of his mother, who was killed by his father. He performed on NBC's "America's Got Talent" in 2016 and finished in third place.

