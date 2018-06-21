Hawaii officials warn against 'lava selfies' near Kilauea volcano

It is a phrase that really should go without saying."Don't take a selfie in front of a 2,000-degree lava flow."But it's a warning officials in Hawaii are putting out once again, on this National Selfie Day.And they mean business.Police have already arrested at least a dozen tourists and residents for loitering near the Kilauea volcano.They have also increased the penalties.Those caught taking a "lava selfie" face a $5,000 fine and up to a year in jail.------