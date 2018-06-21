U.S. & WORLD

Bottled hot dog water sold for $38 a bottle

EMBED </>More Videos

Bottled hot dog water sold for $38 a bottle. Brian Taff reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on June 21, 2018. (WPVI)

How much would you have to be paid to drink the water left over after you boil a hot dog?

Believe it or not, festival-goers in Canada didn't ask for a dime. In fact, they paid $38 a bottle for the stuff.

Last weekend, a stand went up at Vancouver's annual Car-Free Day festival that sold unfiltered hot dog water to the masses.

The concoction was advertised as a health drink, great for melting away the pounds, increasing brain function, and even making you look younger.

Surprisingly, people lined up in droves to get in on the newest fad. Which is exactly what the CEO wanted.

It turns out the whole hot dog water stand was a stunt.

The fine print revealed it was a ploy to get consumers to stop and question whether the pricey health products they buy are actually backed up by science or are just the result of impressive marketing.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodu.s. & worldhot dogswaterbig talkers
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Trump's military parade could cost $12 million: Official
Missouri mom accused of letting men rape toddler
ESPYS: Jim Kelly to be honored amid cancer fight
Thai youth soccer team meets with the media
More u.s. & world
FOOD & DRINK
McDonald's offering free french fries for the rest of 2018
Watch FYI Philly's annual Ice Cream Social
Atlantic City's new Youyu Noodle Bar is inspired by Asian street food
New steakhouse American Cut debuts in Ocean Resort Casino
Get to know the freshest new eateries to debut in Ocean City
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Show More
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
More News