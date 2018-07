Middle schoolers had a chance to show off everything they've been learning at Construction Technologies Camp.The 4 day camp wrapped up Thursday with the 7th and 8th graders hard at work in the shop room.They've been learning about carpentry, welding, plumbing, and more, at Delcastle Vocational Tech.Another group of students focused on Internet Technology.The hope is to build kids' interest so one day, they might choose to work in one of these fields.