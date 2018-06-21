Attempted car thief unable to navigate driveway

A would-be car thief in Bucks County was thwarted by a three-point turn.Surveillance video shows a man approach a truck parked in a driveway in the 1100 block of Kings Avenue on Wednesday.The man got in the unlocked pick-up with the keys left inside but couldn't maneuver past the car parked behind it.He repeatedly hit that car before giving up and running off.If you recognize the man in the video you are asked to contact Bensalem police.------