2 men shot at housing complex in Trenton

TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) --
Two men were shot at a housing complex in Trenton Thursday afternoon.

Police said officers responded to the North 25 Housing complex in the 400 block of Fairway Drive around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Upon arrival police found two men with gunshot wounds.

Investigators said one man was shot in the calf, the other man was shot in the abdomen.

Both men were transported to Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton and listed are in stable condition.

There is no word on a motive for the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing

