South Jersey students bring graduation to rehab patient

South Jersey students bring graduation to rehab patient. Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on June 21, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A South Jersey high school took its graduation on the road, all to make sure a fellow graduating senior could experience the magic of receiving that diploma.

Kareem Rutledge led the special procession as dozens of classmates from Kingsway High School followed suit.

Rutledge suffered a traumatic brain injury and was not able to attend the full graduation with his class two days ago.

So administrators and students traveled from Woolwich, New Jersey to Philadelphia's Magee Rehabilitation Center where Kareem is receiving therapy.

Teachers say Rutledge is an exceptional student, a member of the National Honor Society and a great writer.

Kareem's father was overwhelmed with joy by this mobile graduation.

"This day is amazing I thank God for it, it's a huge accomplishment for our son. It means so much to our family to have the support of so many people," he said.

Kareem took part in the traditional changing of the tassel and also threw his cap into the air as friends and family members congratulated him.

