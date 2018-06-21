Police: Wawa charity box thief arrested

LOWER SOUTHAMPTON TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
Lower Southampton police have arrested a man they say stole a charity jar from a local Wawa.

Police said Tyrone Jones, 43, of Trevose, removed the collection box from the Wawa on Brownsville road around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Investigators said after locating Jones' car, Jones cooperated with the investigation and returned the cash and the damaged container.

Jones was arraigned by District Justice Baranoski who set bail at $2,500 unsecured.

Jones was released pending a court date.

