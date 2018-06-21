PHILLY PROUD

Glaxo Smith Kline awards Opportunity Scholarships to students who have faced hardships

EMBED </>More Videos

GSK awards Opportunity Scholarships: Dann Cuellar reports on Action News at 11 p.m., June 21, 2018 (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Glaxo Smith Kline offered several scholarships to students who have overcome major obstacles yet remained committed to challenging themselves academically to better their lives.

Dante Law was struck by a stray bullet, inches away from leaving him paralyzed. Yet, he used the tragedy to motivate him at school.

"I'm always a person that will push forward, so I was going to find a way," said Law. "I was not going to let anything stop me from moving forward."

Kawthar Hasan lives in North Philadelphia where her family continues to struggle with finance and health issues, but she worked hard to excel academically.

"I'm extremely excited," she said. "I'm just truly blessed and I'm truly thankful for everything."

Symone Johnson was so grateful to have received one of GSK's Opportunity Scholarships that she broke out in tears.

"This scholarship, it really means a lot to me," said Johnson. "I cried when I got the email, I was so excited, I was so excited because paying for college isn't cheap and this award was a blessing for me and my family."

Two other students who were not able to attend the ceremony also received scholarships from GSK.

From all accounts, these scholarships are life changing

On hand for this evening's event was Zamir Brunson, who received a GSK Scholarship last year and is now a straight-A music education student at Temple University.

"I think when you find people willing to invest in you, that boosts the value that you find within yourself a little bit," said Brunson.

Most people know GSK from the many pharmaceuticals they produce around the world. But perhaps not as many know that since 1989, GSK has been changing lives through this scholarship program.

"The more that we can do as a company, the more that we can do as human beings, the better off our society is going to be," said a representative from GSK.

And because of programs like this, Symone Johnson says it offers hope for others who might think they don't stand a chance.

"You don't have to let your past define you," she said. "You can keep pushing, you can be a better you. You just have to have that drive and don't let anything or anybody tell you differently."

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationphilly newsscholarshipPhilly ProudGlaxoSmithKline
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PHILLY PROUD
CHOP offers patients a much-needed (and messy) pause in treatment
Celebrating a birthday and 2 decades of service
A free day of art camp for youngsters, outside of Philadelphia city hall
Philly schools celebrates a new project at one of its high schools
Joining forces to fight back against violence
More Philly Proud
EDUCATION
6abc Internship Opportunities
Eager students fill the new Mighty Writers Center in Camden
Murphy unveils details of 4.3 percent increase in school aid
Pa. Attorney General to examine Temple business school scandal
Target offers discount to teachers on school supplies
More Education
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Show More
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
More News