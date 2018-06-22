Road rage leads to crash on City Avenue; driver sought

A vehicle involved in a road crash overturned on the 7500 block of City Avenue

One driver is fighting for his life and another is being sought by police after a case of road rage led to a crash on City Avenue in the Overbrook Park section of Philadelphia.Police believe this all started in the area of West Chester Pike and Township Line Road in Haverford Township at 10 p.m. Thursday night.According to investigators, the driver of a Jeep Liberty made a u-turn in the 200 block of West Chester Pike but, while doing so, the SUV almost came into contact with a tan Buick.As a result, police say, the driver of the Buick became enraged. At several traffic lights the driver of the Buick got out of his car to confront the Jeep driver. But the traffic lights keep changing, so the aggression continued through parts of Delaware County and into Philadelphia.Police say that's when the SUV driver attempted to flee the Buick by turning into a shopping plaza in the 7500 block of City Avenue. But he accidentally clipped a white car, lost control, and then slammed into a tree."He tries to get away from the other car. He makes a quick shoot around traffic and makes a right into traffic. Unfortunately, the light turned and the white car starts moving forward," said Lt. John Walker.After the crash, several neighbors ran over to try and help. One of those neighbors was 16-year-old Aseda Adebamgbe."It was this crazy big sound. Once you heard it you knew that something was really wrong," Adebamgbe said.He says one of the two passengers inside was a woman and that she was able to crawl out."Fortunately the girl was able to get out, but the guy was so stuck under there his leg was caught. He was semi-unconscious," said Adebamgbe.He adds there was little they could do until medics arrived."Him not being able to get out... I hope he's ok. It was just a scary experience," said Adebamgbe.Police say they do believe others drivers saw what happened. They're hoping someone will call them with information about the tan vehicle that was involved.That driver is wanted for aggravated assault.Police also say the driver of the Jeep Liberty suffered severe head trauma.-----