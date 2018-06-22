Man chops off wife's arm in Brooklyn NY, police say

David Novarro has more on the search for a man who allegedly hacked off wife's arm in Brooklyn.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (WPVI) --
Police are searching for a man who they say chopped off his wife's arm during a violent domestic dispute in Brooklyn.

Officials said 35-year-old woman's right arm was severed at the bicep, above the elbow, just before 12:20 p.m. Thursday.

Two fingers were also severed from her left hand.

The woman was taken to Bellevue Hospital for surgery. She is expected to survive but will likely lose her arm.

Detectives are searching for her 35-year-old husband, who they say fled on foot.

The knife was recovered at the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.
