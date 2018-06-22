TRAFFIC

Road closed after hole opens in Mantua Twp. bridge

EMBED </>More Videos

Road closed after hole opens in Mantua Twp. bridge: Rick Williams reports during Action News at Noon on June 22, 2018. (WPVI)

MANTUA TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
A Mantua Township, New Jersey road is closed after a hole opened in a bridge.

The incident happened on Jefferson road between Jackson and Breakneck roads.


Police posted a photo, saying while it is only two feet in diameter, it is about six feet deep and spread out under the road surface.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes while repairs are made.

There was no immediate word as to how long those repairs would take.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficn.j. newsnew jersey newsroad closureMantua Township
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Multiple school buses collide in Burlington Co.; 24 injured
Bicyclist gets stuck in drawbridge after riding through gates
1 killed in fiery crash in Talleyville, Delaware
Car crash leaves boat on I-495
More Traffic
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Show More
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
More News